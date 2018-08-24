

CTV Vancouver





A luxury rental car had to be towed from the scene of a crash on the Sea to Sky Highway Friday afternoon.

The damaged vehicle could be seen on the side of a stretch of roadway between Furry Creek and Britannia Beach shortly after noon. Few details are known about what caused the driver to crash into a concrete barrier, but there were no reports of injuries.

From the air, the front end of the green Lamborghini appeared to be crushed.

The car had a decal for Scenic Rush, an exotic car rental company based in Vancouver that boasts a Sea to Sky driving experience. The company's website describes the lime-coloured Gallardo LP560-4 as a "bellicose bull" that can't be tamed.

"With its aggressive styling and powerful performance, this machine will pin you to the back of your seat with a grin on your face," Scenic Rush says.