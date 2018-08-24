Rental Lamborghini crashes on Sea to Sky Highway
No injuries have been reported but the lime green Gallardo LP560-4 had to be towed from the scene.
A luxury rental car had to be towed from the scene of a crash on the Sea to Sky Highway Friday afternoon.
The damaged vehicle could be seen on the side of a stretch of roadway between Furry Creek and Britannia Beach shortly after noon. Few details are known about what caused the driver to crash into a concrete barrier, but there were no reports of injuries.
From the air, the front end of the green Lamborghini appeared to be crushed.
The car had a decal for Scenic Rush, an exotic car rental company based in Vancouver that boasts a Sea to Sky driving experience. The company's website describes the lime-coloured Gallardo LP560-4 as a "bellicose bull" that can't be tamed.
"With its aggressive styling and powerful performance, this machine will pin you to the back of your seat with a grin on your face," Scenic Rush says.