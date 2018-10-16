

CTV Vancouver





Drivers in Metro Vancouver could soon be getting some much-needed relief at the pumps.

Gas prices in the region reached a record high of 163.9 cents a litre over the weekend, and several stations were still hovering around 162.9 Tuesday morning.

But analysts at gas tracking website GasBuddy.com are forecasting a drop of about six cents a litre on Wednesday, which they predict will be followed by another dip the following day.

The massive spike that caused record-breaking prices on Saturday has been blamed on last week's natural gas pipeline explosion near Prince George.

GasBuddy’s Dan McTeague said oil refineries in Canada and the U.S. use natural gas to produce fuel, and have had to cut down production in the wake of the explosion.

Enbridge, which operates the pipeline, says cleanup crews may be able to access the explosion site this week, but it’s unclear how long the process will take.