COVID-19 update: B.C. records 41 deaths and 1,667 cases over the weekend
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
New U.K. coronavirus variant will be spotted quickly if it comes to B.C., infectious disease expert says
Will B.C. approve NHL's proposal? Officials responding in the 'coming days'
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Neighbours 'appalled' that Chilliwack and Langley churches continue in-person services despite health order
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford senior care home
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
27 Coastal GasLink workers test positive for COVID-19; outbreak declared at housing sites
Neighbours 'appalled' that Chilliwack and Langley churches continue in-person services despite health order
B.C. woman's dog poop Christmas ornament sums up 2020 for many
South Surrey drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre opens
COVID-19 outbreaks declared after residents at Surrey, Port Coquitlam care homes test positive
Vancouver production company the first in Canada to use full scope of 'extended reality' technology
Drive-in church: Reverend tries new way to worship during the pandemic
24 flights added to B.C.’s list of COVID-19 airline exposures
Surrey still the epicentre of B.C.'s COVID-19 cases, latest BCCDC map shows
You can now apply to get up to $1,000 under B.C.'s new COVID-19 benefit. Here's how.