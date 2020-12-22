VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government is throwing a lifeline to struggling restaurants by temporarily capping the fees charged by food delivery companies.

Beginning on Sunday, app-based services such as SkipTheDishes will only be able to charge restaurants a maximum of 15 per cent on deliveries, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Tuesday.

"Local restaurants and businesses play a vital role in our communities, and they have experienced a significant decline in sales and traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Farnworth said in a statement. "Capping food service delivery fees is another way our government is providing immediate relief to our local businesses to ensure they can focus on retaining staff and keeping their business running."

The government is also imposing a cap of five per cent for other related fees, such as online ordering and processing fees. Officials said the additional cap is intended to "ensure that companies cannot shift their delivery costs to other fees."

The caps are being implemented under B.C.'s Emergency Program Act, and are expected to remain in place until three months after the province's record-breaking state of emergency is lifted.

The state of emergency was declared in March, and has been in place for 40 weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.