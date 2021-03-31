VANCOUVER -- Spring is the perfect time to refresh and reset the home.

Parenting expert Sherri French joined CTV Morning Live to share some tips on how to execute a spring clean.

The new season is a perfect time to tackle neglected and hard to reach areas. French raved about her Miele Triflex HX1 Vacuum.

The HX1 is cordless, which makes it easy to reach tight spaces. It is only eight pounds and lasts for 60 minutes of charge.

A spring clean can also mean a lot of laundry.

People tend to switch out their wardrobes this time of year, and it is smart to wash all items prior to storing. French recommend choosing a laundry detergent that uses less chemicals, without compromising clean.

French uses Arm & Hammer Clean and Simple Liquid Laundry Detergent.

After all the household scrubbing, it is important to remember frequent hand washing.

French opts for Dial Clean and Gentle Foaming Hand Wash and Body Wash.

To learn some spring cleaning hacks from Sherri French, check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

