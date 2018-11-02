

A judicial recount has confirmed the official results of West Vancouver's municipal election, cementing mayor-elect Mary-Ann Booth's victory.

The recount was requested this week by outgoing mayor Michael Smith, who did not run for re-election, and Jim Finkbeiner, a council candidate who came within a hair's breadth of winning.

But the final results did not differ from those announced on election night, according to a statement on the West Vancouver website.

"The recount has been completed and the judge has declared the election results," it reads. "The Chief Election Officer and staff are pleased that the integrity of our process has been confirmed."

Booth, who is currently a West Vancouver city councillor, won the city's top job by just 21 votes. The runner-up, Mark Sager, received Smith’s endorsement during the campaign.

Finkbeiner was just 20 votes shy of earning a seat on council, receiving 4,922 votes to newcomer Sharon Thompson's 4,942.

The elected and re-elected councillors are being sworn in Monday evening at City Hall.