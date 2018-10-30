

CTV Vancouver





The outgoing mayor of West Vancouver and a city council hopeful who lost by just 20 votes have applied for a judicial recount.

Mayor Michael Smith and councillor candidate Jim Finkbeiner's application is being heard Wednesday, and if approved, the recount would have to be completed by Friday.

Finkbeiner received 4,922 votes in the Oct. 20 municipal election, barely missing out on the council seat won by Sharon Thompson with 4,942 votes. Smith didn't run for re-election, but did endorse mayoral candidate Mark Sager, who lost to Mary-Ann Booth by just 21 votes.

West Vancouver spokesperson Donna Powers told CTV News the city in "very confident" in the election results, which have already been counted four times on two different pieces of software.

"Every time they re-added all the numbers, they came up with the same result," Powers said. "We are confident that the (vote tabulation) machines work. We have been using electronic machines since the '90s, so it is not a new system."

The city will be bringing all sealed ballot boxes and vote counts to court Wednesday, Powers added, and will facilitate a recount if the judge decides to approve one.

"It's a process, and we're confident in our process, and we'll continue to take part in the process until it is 100 per cent confirmed," she said.