Mounties are asking for the public's help to identify three men believed to have been involved in a Metro Vancouver home invasion.

In a statement issued nearly a year and a half after the crime is alleged to have occurred, the RCMP released two suspect sketches in connection with the case.

The suspects are believed to be tied to an incident that occurred on Feb. 9, 2018. Mounties were sent to the 600 block of Poirier Street shortly before 8:30 p.m., after a 911 call that three men had broken through the front door of a home.

A family of three had been in the residence at the time, and two received minor injuries, the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday. Officers provided few details other than that the family was not known to police and the case has not been linked to other conflict.

CTV News spoke to a woman who said she lived in the home at the time of the invasion. She said the men rang her doorbell.

When she and her husband went to answer the door, the men pushed their way in, she said at the time.

They were able to push the invaders out to the front yard, where a fight occurred.

The woman said she was choked and her husband's forehead was cut. It ended when the couple's teenage daughter came outside screaming, she said. The men ran off.

In addition to the suspect sketches, the RCMP also released descriptions of all three men.

The first is described as South Asian and between 20 and 30 years old. He has a short, "well-defined" beard, short dark brown hair and dark eyes. His weight and height are described as "medium," and he was wearing a track suit with red and white features at the time.

He was also wearing a high visibility vest.

The second is white, possibly European, and between the ages of 40 and 50. He has light blue or green eyes and brown hair.

Police described the suspect as "slightly shorter than average," with a "large, stocky and muscular" body. He was wearing a toque and a high-visibility orange jacket.

The third man's description is less specific, and there is no sketch of what he may look like. Police said he's a tall male, but his age is not known. He's slim and was dressed all in black.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has more information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-945-1550, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.