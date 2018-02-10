A family in Coquitlam is recovering after being targeted in a violent home invasion Friday night.

A woman living in the targeted home on Poirier Street was too shaken up to go on camera, but told CTV News she and her husband heard the doorbell ring at about 8:30 p.m.

They went to answer the door and say they were immediately attacked by three men who pushed their way inside.

The husband and wife were able to push the invaders out to the front yard where a fight ensued. The woman said she was choked and her husband received a nasty gash on his head. She said it only ended when their teenaged daughter came outside screaming.

At that point, the three men ran.

Neighbour Vivian Wu said the incident scared her.

"I'm with the baby watching TV and suddenly there's a bang bang bang on the door," she said. "Suddenly this lady cried 'help, help' somebody attacked us."

Police flooded the area Friday evening and closed off the road while a K9 Unit searched for suspects on the ground and an RCMP helicopter circled overhead.

Police did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The family said they did not recognize the attackers and don't know why they were targeted. They think it may have been random.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Breanna Karstens-Smith