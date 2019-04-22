Briad Gibbard and his wife have had Whitecaps season tickets since 2011, but Monday morning, the pair severed ties with the soccer club.

Earlier this year a blog post, written by former player, Ciara McCormack, published unproven allegations from more than a dozen players who complained of bullying and inappropriate behaviour by a coach with the Whitecaps women's team and the Canadian national under-20 women's team in 2008.

"It's the disappointment with how they've responded to the concerns raised by the players in 2008," said Gibbard

McCormack detailed specific experiences, and what happened after each alleged incident was reported.

When players first approached the club and the national program about the allegations in 2008, the Whitecaps and Canadian Soccer Association responded by hiring an ombudsman to investigate the accusations.

"As you would expect, the Ombudsperson had access to players and staff to conduct confidential interviews and gather information on an anonymous basis. Upon conclusion of the investigation, while the Ombudsperson had no recommendations for further action, the club and coach parted ways," the club said in a statement last week.

McCormack wants to see that decade-old report.

"That's sort of a consolatory first step," she told CTV News.

Vancouver police say they're aware of the allegations mentioned in the blog and subsequent statement from 14 former national team players, but would neither confirm nor deny if they were investigating.

Gibbard coaches a high school girls' soccer team on the North Shore and explained his reasoning behind cancelling his tickets this way.

"I'm in a position of trust with the girls that I coach. And I have to be able to look at those girls, and look at their parents, and conduct myself in a way that's the highest ethical standard possible. I didn't think that any longer I could look them in the eye and say yes I'm still a Whitecaps supporter," he said.

He's not the only person to cancel.

The Whitecaps organization confirms there have been "three cancellations in the last four to five weeks about this issue."

Officials declined an on-camera interviewing, saying their next update would be once they've hired an independent third-party to review and assess workplace policies.

The Whitecaps main supporters groups have also protested how the incident was handled.

In last week's game against Los Angeles FC, the Southsiders staged a 35th minute walk out, directed against the club's management.

"We've had dozens that have said they are seriously going to consider whether or not they are going to do so," Vancouver Southsiders vice-president Paul Sabourin-Hertzog told CTV News.

But for ordinary fans like Gibbard, he says he wants to see someone in management answer questions.

"I would have liked to have seen some empathy from the club to what those girls and women went through in 2008."