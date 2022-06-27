Ready to retire? B.C. Premier John Horgan's comments spark speculation

Ready to retire? B.C. Premier John Horgan's comments spark speculation

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener