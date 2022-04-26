RCMP working with school district to ensure safety after 14-year-old Richmond girl assaulted

Mounties are working with the Richmond school district to ensure students' "safety and well-being" after a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in an assault last week.

The victim was allegedly beaten up by a 17-year-old boy at Hugh Boyd Secondary School on Thursday, and suffered injuries that authorities described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police arrested the older boy – also a Hugh Boyd student – before releasing him to a legal guardian.

On Tuesday, Richmond RCMP said the incident remains under investigation by its Youth Section, which deals with incidents at schools under the parameters of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"We recognize that these types of incidents can have a detrimental effect on an entire school community," Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a statement.

"Richmond RCMP’s Victim Services personnel and School Liaison Officers are engaged and working with the Richmond School District to ensure the safety and well-being of all those affected."

The district said additional counselling is being offered to the school community as well.

A spokesperson told CTV News the older student had not returned to Hugh Boyd as of Tuesday morning.

"As outlined in the Richmond School District Code of Conduct, the Board of Education recognizes its obligation to all members of the school community to provide a positive climate and a safe, healthy environment," the district said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"To that end, it is expected that all members of the school community will conduct themselves in an ethical and lawful manner that demonstrates respect for self, others, property and the environment."

This is a developing story and will be updated.