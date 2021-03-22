VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Chilliwack are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an alleged assault.

Chilliwack RCMP is appealing for witnesses and anyone with home surveillance footage or dash cam video related to an incident that took place earlier this month.

RCMP responded to a residence in the area of Majuba Hill Road and Robinson Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. on March 14, after receiving reports of a man at the front of the home allegedly waving around a revolver and striking the homeowner.

“When confronted by the homeowner’s friend the man and a second suspect sped away in an older model silver-green coloured Chrysler Seabring,” said Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP in a news release.

Mounties were able to locate a 58-year-old man at the hospital receiving treatment for a head injury.

The first suspect is described as a white middle-aged man, who is 5’9” tall and was wearing a knee length coat, camouflage ball cap, green face covering and blue jeans at the time.

The second suspect is described as a white man with brown hair that was combed back.

“Evidence gathered by officers to this stage of investigation does not point to a random act,” Rail added.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the immediate or surrounding area on March 14 between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. is asked to call police at 604-792-4611. Those who wish to remain anonymous can make a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).