RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.

Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.

In an update on the case Tuesday, the Kelowna RCMP said the detachment's serious crimes unit had completed its investigation into the collapse and submitted a report for charge assessment to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

"This is an extremely complex investigation that needed to be done methodically and thoroughly in order to protect the integrity of the investigation," the detachment said in a news release. "The Kelowna RCMP will be working closely with the BCPS to ensure they are best equipped on the facts of the case to make an informed decision on charges."

The local RCMP did not say who the charge was being recommended against.

Four of those killed on the morning of July 12, 2021, were workers at a construction site on St. Paul Street, while the other fatality was someone working in a nearby building. The victims were identified as Cailen Vilness, Patrick Stemmer, Eric Stemmer, Jared Zook and Brad Zawislak.

"This investigation included dozens of police officers and countless hours of evidence gathering and analysis," Supt. Kara Triance said in the release. "The gravity of this incident and the associated work to understand what happened has been tremendous."

The detachment said it would not provide additional details on the investigation or its findings Tuesday.