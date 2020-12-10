An official at Interior Health says COVID-19 rapid tests could be available for long-term care homes in the Kamloops area starting next week.

Dr.Karen Bloemin, the interim vice-president of pandemic response, says the health authority received the supplies for rapid testing this week.

The rapid tests were rolled out in several Lower Mainland long-term care homes this week as part of a pilot program, though provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said they're not as accurate as traditional swab tests.

Terry Lake, president of B.C. Care Providers Association, says the rapid test should have been available two months ago and could have saved lives in some parts of the province.