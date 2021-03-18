VANCOUVER -- A random attack on a dog walker in downtown Vancouver is under investigation, local police say, and officers have released video of a suspect.

In a news release Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department said the alleged attack happened on Jan. 19 at about 4:20 p.m.

Officers say a 22-year-old woman was walking a dog near the Orpheum Theatre at Seymour and Smithe streets "when she was punched in the face by a man for no apparent reason."

Police say the suspect fled and a witness briefly confronted him.

The video released Thursday shows two men walking. One man is highlighted in the video and he's wearing a blue zip-up jacket, light blue jeans and dark shoes. He is also wearing a pale blue face mask and has short, grey hair. In their news release, police say the video is of the suspect and they're hoping to identify him.

Police say the suspect appears to be about 50 years old and is around 5'10".

"VPD investigators have been working to solve this crime since it occurred in January, but we have not been able to identify the person responsible," said Sgt. Steve Addison in the release, calling the incident "very concerning."

"We're asking people to take a good look at the person in this video and to give us a call if you know who it is."

The woman was traumatized but wasn't seriously injured physically, police say.

"We don’t know why this woman was targeted, or what the suspect's motivation was," Addison said.

Anyone with information should call 604-717-4021. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.