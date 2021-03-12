VANCOUVER -- Police have recommended charges after a woman in a wheelchair was allegedly punched in the face in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood.

Authorities said the victim, who has cerebral palsy, was asking for money at Abbott and Water streets Thursday when a man approached and punched her.

The attacker also "called her a hateful name" before leaving the scene, according to a post on the Vancouver Police Department's Crime Stories website.

"The victim made her way to a nearby overdose prevention site, where she reported the assault to staff," the post reads. "Police located the suspect and he was arrested."

The suspect's name has not been made public as the charges have not been approved.