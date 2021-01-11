VANCOUVER -- Extreme weather is expected along B.C.'s South Coast to start the week, with wind and rain warnings in place.

Environment Canada issued the notices for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, parts of Vancouver Island and further north along the coast.

In Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected to fall starting Monday evening and tapering off about 24 hours later.

"A series of frontal systems continue to bring periods of rain to the South Coast of B.C.," the warning says "Rain will intensify this evening as the next system approaches."

While the rain is expected to be heavy at times, it should ease by Tuesday night.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada's notice says. "Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

By Wednesday and Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds is expected in Metro Vancouver, with highs reaching 9 C and overnight lows around 3 C.

In parts of East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine and Central coasts, strong winds reaching 70 km/h could cause damage, Environment Canada warns.

The winds are expected to ease off throughout the morning, but damage to roof singles and windows is possible.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," Environment Canada's notice says. "High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Heading east towards the Kootenays, part of Highway 3 are expected to see "hazardous winter conditions," the federal forecaster says. Drivers travelling between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass should expect up to 50 centimetres of snow to fall by Tuesday evening.

More snow could fall in the area into late Wednesday afternoon.