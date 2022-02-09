Radio host Kid Carson leaving Z95.3 after spreading conspiracy theories on air

Vancouver radio station Z95.3 and Kid Carson have made a "mutual decision to part ways," hours after the morning show DJ spouted conspiracy theories during an on-air rant about the Freedom Convoy protest.

The Kid Carson Show host addressed the ongoing demonstration in Ottawa Wednesday morning, telling listeners who believe reports of racism within the movement they have been "fooled."

"This isn't about race or health or Nazi flags or masks, it's about trying to keep our children off a digital ID that will control every aspect of their lives," he said.

Carson also accused the news media of lying about the protest, and suggested they were doing so on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He did not respond to an interview request from CTV News.

On Wednesday afternoon, Stingray, which owns Z95.3, confirmed Carson will no longer be hosting the station's morning show because of his conduct.

"We respect that he has a right to his opinions, but he does not have a right to broadcast misleading or inaccurate opinions and label them as facts," Devon Tschritter, general manager of Stingray Vancouver, said in a social media statement.

Those comments were echoed by Steve Jones, Stingray's vice-president of brands and content.

"The lifestyle music-driven format of a station like Z95.3 isn't the ideal forum for divisive political discourse," Jones told CTV News in an email.

Jones said the company does support on-air hosts expressing opinions that are "fact-based," however.

Carson's rant prompted a wave of social media responses, many of which were critical of the host using his platform to spread misinformation during the pandemic.

"I'll be waiting to hear from Larry and Willy before making any medical decisions," one Reddit user joked, referencing another local radio show that has been off the air for years.

A number of commenters also said they would be contacting the station to express their concerns about his behaviour.

Carson did not provide evidence for any of his claims, but said he had done his "own research," a common refrain among people who are opposed to vaccines and vaccine mandates.