'Raccoons are indestructible': B.C. hockey mascot goes viral after on-ice mishap
A B.C. mascot is going viral after a slippery situation at a hockey game in Kelowna last week.
The incident happened at a WHL game between the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place Friday.
The home team's mascot, Rocky the Racoon, was putting on a show and had a little mishap on the ice, driving backwards into the boards.
Video of the incident garnered attention online. Rocky recovered quickly, and later explained he could not get the tires moving the way he wanted them to.
“Further evidence that raccoons are indestructible,” the team wrote in a caption after sharing the video on Instagram.
