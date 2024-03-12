VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Raccoons are indestructible': B.C. hockey mascot goes viral after on-ice mishap

    Share

    A B.C. mascot is going viral after a slippery situation at a hockey game in Kelowna last week.

    The incident happened at a WHL game between the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place Friday.

    The home team's mascot, Rocky the Racoon, was putting on a show and had a little mishap on the ice, driving backwards into the boards.

    Video of the incident garnered attention online. Rocky recovered quickly, and later explained he could not get the tires moving the way he wanted them to.

    “Further evidence that raccoons are indestructible,” the team wrote in a caption after sharing the video on Instagram.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News