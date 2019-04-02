

Sheila Scott , CTV News Vancouver





Five men are in police custody, including two with serious injuries, after a shooting and crash in a residential area of Guildford that happened Monday night.

Surrey Mounties believe the incident started about one kilometre away, outside a bar on 102A Avenue, where there was some sort of dispute.

At that point it appears people involved in that dispute took off in several vehicles, including a blue sedan witnesses saw speeding away.

Minutes later, around 9 p.m., neighbours said they heard about half a dozen shots ring out, followed by screeching tires.

Three cars had crashed on 100 Avenue near 156 Street, including one vehicle that jumped a curb ending up on a sidewalk near a home.

"Shots fired, sounded like five, bang bang, pause, bang bang," said Dennis Watson, who lives nearby. "And then skidding right away."

Damage to the vehicles was extensive.

Watson says one of the men from one of the crashed vehicles was held down by other neighbours after he allegedly tried to take off from the scene.

"He tried to jump the fence, then they said 'you aren't going anywhere,' so they took him down. It was like two vehicles full of kids," Watson explained.

One man was injured by the gunfire, while a second was seriously hurt in the crash.

Police have not given any ages, only saying the five men arrested, including the two who are injured, are all adults.

Surrey RCMP say firearms were found at the crash scene.

While police say it is early in the investigation, investigators believe the incident is tied to Metro Vancouver’s ongoing gang conflict.

Major Crimes and the gang enforcement team are assisting with the investigation.

"It did put the public at risk as this event unfolded," Cpl. Elenore Sturko with the Surrey RCMP told CTV News Tuesday morning. "They (investigators) don't believe there’s any indication of a further risk to the public as a result of this incident."

Surrey RCMP members remained on scene investigating Tuesday afternoon, including officers flying a drone over the scene. Dozens of evidence markers are now lining 100 Avenue.

Police are setting up a mobile command post in the area Tuesday, in hopes additional witnesses or people with dash cam footage may come forward.