Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says

Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.

When the organization first encountered the dog, she was in dire condition.

"When Pebbles arrived at the vet, cold and motionless, her medical team feared the worst. They quickly administered fluids and warmed her wee body, the tiny pup began to lift her head, her tail wagging faintly," the BC SPCA says, adding that the puppy needed to be placed in the intensive care unit.

An X-ray of Pebbles' abdomen revealed that the severely malnourished puppy had a "belly full of rocks," according to the charity, which says she was the runt of the litter and never got enough food.

"Desperate for sustenance, Pebbles must have resorted to eating anything she could find, including rocks," the BC SPCA said.

The rocks are passing through the puppy's digestive tract naturally, and no surgery is expected to be necessary. However, the cost of being in the ICU, X-rays and other care was estimated at $1,650. Almost double that amount has been raised.

Pebbles has gained weight on foster care, where she is fed small meals that she can easily digest.

"The hungry girl barks with joyful excitement at mealtime, wagging her tail furiously," the charity says.

Before she is eligible for adoption she will need to be spayed, which can’t happen until all of the stones have passed through her system.

This image of an X-ray shows the rocks found in a puppy's belly. (Credit: BC SPCA)