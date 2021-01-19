VANCOUVER -- ImmunizeBC is warning the public not to buy supposed COVID-19 vaccine doses that are being advertised online.

The organization said there have been reports of emails and websites promising to provide coronavirus vaccines for money – but the products don't work, and could actually harm the people who use them.

"These scams take advantage of genuine fears and worries, targeting those who are most vulnerable in our communities," ImmunizeBC said on Twitter Tuesday.

Supposed COVID-19 vaccines that are sold online are "counterfeit, may pose risks to health, and are ineffective," according to the organization, which is funded by the Ministry of Health.

ImmunizeBC stressed that the only way to access a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is through clinics run or approved by a local health authority, and that any other source of purported COVDI-19 vaccine should be reported to Health Canada.