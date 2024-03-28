Public warned about 'troubling' rise in purse-snatching robberies in Richmond

There has been a "troubling" increase in reported purse-snatching robberies in Richmond, B.C., over recent weeks, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said six such robberies were reported between Feb. 22 and March 23 – four in central Richmond and two in the Steveston area.

"We want to alert the public to the increase in these reported crimes and urge other victims to come forward," said Insp. Michael Cohee, with the Richmond RCMP, in a statement.

"Awareness and prompt reporting are crucial in helping us address the issue effectively."

All of the victims were women, and none were physically hurt.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the crimes were committed by the same person, but said the suspect in five of the robberies had a similar description – as a man, 5'3" to 5'6" tall, who was dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask.

As the investigation continues, Richmond RCMP offered tips to avoid being targeted by a purse-snatcher, including to "keep your head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings."

If a robber is after your purse, authorities recommend throwing the item in one direction and running in the other. Victims are also urged to take note of the suspect's appearance and which direction they're heading as they leave, then call 911 as soon as it's safe to do so.