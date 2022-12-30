Public safety warning: 2 Surrey men linked to Lower Mainland gang-conflict at large
Two men from Surrey with alleged ties to B.C.'s Lower Mainland gang conflict are at large, prompting a public safety warning from local Mounties and B.C.’s anti-gang unit.
Karnvir Garcha, 24, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, are both connected to criminal activity and high levels of violence, Surrey RCMP wrote in a release Friday morning.
“Due to their association with gang activity, the drug trade, and violent acts such as shootings, these individuals have put themselves, their families, and the community at risk,” the statement reads.
Surrey RCMP issued the public warning in partnership with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.
According to Staff. Sgt. Lindsay Houghton of CFSEU-BC, despite threats to these two men’s lives “these individuals have shown little regard for public safety in our communities.”
Houghton says the unit is working closely with policing partners, including Surrey RCMP, “to send the clear message that gang-related violence will not be tolerated.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
DEVELOPING | Suspect in deaths of four University of Idaho students arrested
Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, authorities said Friday.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
COVID-19 travel restrictions for China arrivals 'not effective,' 'little bit absurd': infectious disease experts
COVID-19 cases surging in China have prompted some countries to bring back mandatory testing of travellers, but infectious disease specialists say the policies are performative and won't keep the virus out of Canada. Testing requirements have not currently been implemented by Canadian officials.
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
No working smoke alarms inside burning Hamilton home where 4 people died, OFM says
An investigator with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms inside a burning townhome where four people, including two children, died in Hamilton overnight.
S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008
Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow also fell and ended the year in the red.
Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate detained in Romania
Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania late Thursday on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to local media reports.
'It's going to change the Bugaboos forever': large rockfall found on Snowpatch Spire
Mountain guide James Madden was flying over Snowpatch Spire in Bugaboo Provincial Park last week surveying weather conditions when he saw dust clouds.
Vancouver Island
-
2 workers injured at Victoria hospital after steam pipe bursts
Two Island Health workers were injured at Victoria General Hospital on Friday morning after a steam pipe exploded in the hospital's boiler room.
-
Hazmat incident in Victoria was caused by 'mixing of two cleaning solutions'
The evacuation of a building in downtown Victoria was caused by two cleaning solutions being mixed together, according to the Cool Aid Society.
-
These were the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2022
The results are in for the most popular baby names in British Columbia this year, according to the province.
Calgary
-
Free as of 2023: Calgary Transit removes fares for all children 12 and under
Beginning Jan. 1, Calgary Transit will no longer require a fare for children aged 12 and under to ride city buses and CTrains.
-
New Year's Eve in Calgary: Where to find fireworks
The eight-minute-long firework show will be accompanied by a synchronized soundtrack.
-
Calgary city councillors, mayor get raise in 2023
Calgary's mayor and city councillors are getting a raise in 2023.
Edmonton
-
Man dead following report of gunshots in southeast Edmonton
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man who was found injured in southeast Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
-
'We'll see': Woodcroft refuses to say if Draisaitl is in Seattle with the Oilers
The coach of the Edmonton Oilers not only declined to say whether or not his German-born sniper would play Friday, Jay Woodcroft wouldn't even confirm what country he was in.
Toronto
-
Sunwing apologizes after rep tells Ontario family he could make them stay in Mexico 'forever'
Sunwing has apologized after a video emerged of a representative telling a Toronto man with a five-month-old baby stranded in Mexico to stop challenging the airline’s decisions or he could make people stay there 'forever.'
-
No working smoke alarms inside burning Hamilton home where 4 people died, OFM says
An investigator with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms inside a burning townhome where four people, including two children, died in Hamilton overnight.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2023
Ontario is making a number of changes in the new year that could impact health care, travel and your wallet. Here’s what you need to know:
Montreal
-
Researchers warn of bias as Montreal health network to use AI to reduce wait time in ERs
Artificial intelligence researchers say a Montreal hospital's plan to reduce emergency room wait times with an AI algorithm is an appropriate use of the technology — if it’s done carefully.
-
Police searching for missing girl, 14, last seen in Longueuil
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl last seen in Longueuil on the evening of Dec. 26. They say she could be in danger.
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
Winnipeg
-
A staged crash, exaggerated injuries and false statements: Manitoba's top frauds of 2022
From staging a car crash, to exaggerating injuries, to lying for friends – Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has announced its top five frauds of 2022.
-
Saskatchewan man forced off of road near The Pas, stabbed: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas are looking for witnesses after a Saskatchewan man was run off the highway, then attacked and stabbed earlier this month.
-
OPP find homemade explosive device during Kenora traffic stop
An Alberta man faces numerous charges after a traffic stop near Kenora, Ont. led to police finding drugs, weapons, and a homemade explosive device.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest three men stuck in snow with stolen vehicle
Three men were arrested with a stolen vehicle on Wednesday when Battlefords RCMP officers found them stuck, trying to dig it out of an alleyway, according to a news release.
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze on Avenue H North
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a house fire in the 1400 block of Avenue H North.
Regina
-
'Total devastation': Sunwing cancellations put dream wedding in jeopardy
A dream beach wedding has been put in jeopardy after destination airline Sunwing cancelled all flights to and from Saskatchewan until at least Feb. 4, 2023.
-
Residential snow plow set to begin in January
The City of Regina said it will begin a residential road snow plow on Jan. 3, with local streets being cleared between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
-
These are the Sask. stories that were trending on the internet, social media in 2022
Here’s a look at some of the quirky and fun stories from across the world wide web that made headlines in Saskatchewan in 2022.
Atlantic
-
Matching Fiona relief donations from Ottawa not yet delivered to Red Cross
Funds promised by Ottawa to help the Canadian Red Cross with relief efforts following post-tropical storm Fiona have not yet been received.
-
Full day parole granted for one of the men convicted in 1992 McDonald's murders in N.S.
One of the men convicted in the 1992 McDonald's murders in Sydney River, N.S., has been granted full day parole.
-
Maritimers can expect a soggy start to the new year
A low-pressure system will cross the region Saturday night through Sunday. Milder air, pushed up the eastern seaboard, will ensure the Maritimes sees mostly rain.
London
-
Top 10 CTV News London articles and videos of 2022
Take a look at the Top 10 most read articles and watched videos of 2022
-
Fatal crash involving deer under investigation: OPP
A driver has died following a crash in Georgian Bluffs Township after their vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 21, police say.
-
SIU investigating St. Thomas incident
The province's police watchdog is investigating an incident in St. Thomas involving a possible impaired driver. Just after 12 a.m. Thursday, officers were altered to an erratic driver at Highway 3 and First Avenue where the driver reportedly failed to remain at the scene of a collision.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
-
One killed in early morning fire at Elliot Lake apartment building
Ontario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old died in an apartment fire early Friday morning in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say Alberta suspect had a homemade bomb
A 28-year-old from Calgary, Alta., is facing weapons and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17A near Kenora this week.
Kitchener
-
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
The man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail in a previous case and was later granted it upon review in the months before this week's shooting, court documents show.
-
Kitchener mom says man in ski mask followed her, rammed her car
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
-
Driving dominates for preferred commute to work
Despite the Region of Waterloo spending millions of dollars on active and public transit in the past 20 years, the majority of the local workforce continue to use automobiles to commute to work.