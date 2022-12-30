Public safety warning: 2 Surrey men linked to Lower Mainland gang-conflict at large

Karnvir Garcha, 24, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, are both connected to criminal activity and high levels of violence, Surrey RCMP wrote in a public safety warning issued Friday morning. Karnvir Garcha, 24, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, are both connected to criminal activity and high levels of violence, Surrey RCMP wrote in a public safety warning issued Friday morning.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener