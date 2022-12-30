Public safety warning: 2 Surrey men linked to Lower Mainland gang-conflict at large

Two men from Surrey with alleged ties to B.C.'s Lower Mainland gang conflict are at large, prompting a public safety warning from local Mounties and B.C.’s anti-gang unit.

Karnvir Garcha, 24, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, are both connected to criminal activity and high levels of violence, Surrey RCMP wrote in a release Friday morning.

“Due to their association with gang activity, the drug trade, and violent acts such as shootings, these individuals have put themselves, their families, and the community at risk,” the statement reads.

Surrey RCMP issued the public warning in partnership with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

According to Staff. Sgt. Lindsay Houghton of CFSEU-BC, despite threats to these two men’s lives “these individuals have shown little regard for public safety in our communities.”

Houghton says the unit is working closely with policing partners, including Surrey RCMP, “to send the clear message that gang-related violence will not be tolerated.”