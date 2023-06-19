Public safety minister, mayor trade barbs as Surrey policing decision stalls further

The conversation about policing in Surrey, B.C., took a nasty turn Monday with the public safety minister accusing the mayor of "playing games" and the mayor responding with accusations of misogyny and bullying.

The trading of barbs through the media followed an announcement by Brenda Locke on Friday that Surrey council had voted to retain the Surrey RCMP as the police of jurisdiction in the city, which went against the recommendation from Solicitor General Mike Farnworth that the city continue the transition to the Surrey Police Service.

Farnworth issued a statement Monday morning saying the report voted on by council in a closed-door meeting was never sent to the province, despite his request that it be provided. He also alleged that city staff were instructed not to share it with the ministry.

"It is critical that I receive this report. Now is not the time to play games. The safety of people in Surrey is too important," he said in a statement, adding that he expects the city to provide it by a Monday afternoon deadline.

In a news conference that Locke called in response, she said she will meet the deadline. But she took issue with Farnworth's decision to issue a statement, accusing him of using an appeal to public safety as a "fear-mongering" tactic while refusing to communicate with her directly

"It's embarrassing," Locke said.

"They refuse to talk to me, and I'm unclear why. I don't know what to tell you. But it is no way to be acting."

The mayor also took issue with Farnworth's expectation that the report would come to him before going to council, saying council and the municipal government have jurisdiction over policing. Farnworth's demand that the report be received by Monday afternoon, Locke said, was one she was unaware of until she read his public statement.

Keeping the RCMP in Surrey was Locke's central campaign promise, but the transition to a municipal force was already underway and had been greenlit by the province.

Locke on Monday repeated her claim that Farnworth has been a "bully" but added a new accusation.

"I have worked in politics for a long time. I have worked in the liquor industry for a while. I have never, ever used the gender card. But in this case I absolutely think there is misogyny going on, no doubt in my mind," she said.

In a statement of her own, issued after the press conference, Locke said the report has not yet been sent to all provincial officials because a non-disclosure agreement has not been signed.

She also reiterated that the city has made its decision to retain the RCMP.

"The Police Act is clear, Surrey council decides on its municipal police force. Surrey has. There is no public safety crisis in Surrey, and the path the city has chosen is the safest and most effective option for both Surrey and the province," it read.