Public safety advisory issued due to 'strong odour' coming from Burnaby refinery

A strong smell lingering over parts of Metro Vancouver Sunday is coming from maintenance burn-offs at an oil refinery in Burnaby, according to officials.

A public safety advisory was issued by the City of Vancouver just after 11 a.m. “due to an incident in another jurisdiction.”

The alert asks anyone who can smell the odour to close all windows and doors, and for anyone outside to consider going into a community centre or library.

According to Vancouver fire Chief Karen Fry, the Burnaby Fire Department is on scene at the Parkland Refinery, which is located in the north of the city on the Burrard Inlet.

On Friday, the refinery issued an advisory saying residents “may continue to notice higher than usual flare and potential intermittent noise” in the coming days due to start-up operations.

Currently, there is a hydro carbon industrial event in Burnaby. Outfall is this odour and smoke travelling to @CityofVancouver .

Burnaby is Monitoring air quality



Out of an abundance of caution / if you smell this: close your windows.



We will be issuing an advisory. — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) January 21, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.