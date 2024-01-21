VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Public safety advisory issued due to 'strong odour' coming from Burnaby refinery

    A boat travels past the Parkland Burnaby Refinery on Burrard Inlet at sunset in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A boat travels past the Parkland Burnaby Refinery on Burrard Inlet at sunset in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A strong smell lingering over parts of Metro Vancouver Sunday is coming from maintenance burn-offs at an oil refinery in Burnaby, according to officials.

    A public safety advisory was issued by the City of Vancouver just after 11 a.m. “due to an incident in another jurisdiction.”

    The alert asks anyone who can smell the odour to close all windows and doors, and for anyone outside to consider going into a community centre or library.

    According to Vancouver fire Chief Karen Fry, the Burnaby Fire Department is on scene at the Parkland Refinery, which is located in the north of the city on the Burrard Inlet.

    On Friday, the refinery issued an advisory saying residents “may continue to notice higher than usual flare and potential intermittent noise” in the coming days due to start-up operations.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ron DeSantis, once Trump's biggest threat, ends 2024 White House run

    U.S. presidential contender Ron DeSantis, who was once viewed as Republicans' best shot at moving past Donald Trump, dropped out of the primary race on Sunday, a relatively early exit that underlines the iron grip the former president retains on the party.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News