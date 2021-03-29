VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit says four men were attacked between June 2019 and February 2021.

The investigation was launched this month after police received information about a sexual assault in February. Further investigation led them to three other victims.

A male suspect was arrested March 19 but investigators believe further victims in the community have not yet come forward.

“The victims are all primarily men who were approached in parks or parking lots in the north Surrey area by a man who’s associated to a beige vehicle” Sgt. Elenore Sturko says. ”This individual befriended the victims, offered to smoke with them and then sexually assaulted them once they were inside his vehicle.”

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, approximately six feet tall with brown eyes and very short brown hair with a receding hairline and moustache. The man’s vehicle was described as a light brown or beige four-door sedan.

Police are encouraging anyone with information related to sexual assault to come forward.

“This is an ongoing investigation and our investigators do believe there are more victims or at least witnesses in the community that could give us a call or provide information” adds Sturko.

In a news release, Cpl. Paula Forbes of the RCMP Special Victims Unit said, "People can often feel hesitant to come forward, but we want to assure people in the community that we have services in place that can support you through the process.”

The Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit can be contacted by calling 604-599-7776.