VANCOUVER -- A provincial lawyer told the B.C. Supreme Court that a public-private system that could invite American-style insurers would come at a high cost.

Jonathan Penner argued that the legal challenge by the owner of a private clinic who wants to provide scheduled surgery for affluent patients should be denied because it benefits the privileged.

He says private clinics would harm ordinary people using public health care.

Dr. Brian Day says patients have a constitutional right to pay for services if wait times in the public system are too long.