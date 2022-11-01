Public mischief trial: Officer who took Doug McCallum's police statement expected to take the stand

SURREY, B.C. -

Day two of Doug McCallum's criminal trial is getting underway at Surrey provincial court.

The outgoing Surrey mayor is charged with public mischief, accused of making a false report to police that a driver ran over his foot.

On Tuesday, the officer who took his police statement is expected to take the stand.

The woman McCallum accused of running him over shared her testimony on Monday.

Deborah Johnstone says she had a heated argument with McCallum in a grocery store parking lot, where she demanded he resign.

She declined to comment on the matter outside of court in order to respect the legal process, but was all smiles as she left the courthouse.

“It’s going great, the truth will win. All you gotta do is tell the truth,” said Johnstone as she exited the building.

McCallum was heckled as he arrived at the courthouse.

Protesters carrying signs demanding his resignation and a cardboard cutout of him in a prison uniform yelled “shame” at him as he walked through the doors.

In his police report, McCallum accused Johnstone of running over his foot in September 2021, while she was collecting signatures for a petition to keep Mounties in Surrey.

During her testimony she described driving into the South Point Exchange Mall parking lot, seeing McCallum and then yelling at him.

The Crown played surveillance video of the confrontation in court, showing Johnstone in her Mustang interacting with the mayor for about a minute.

After she drives off, he appears to walk away uninjured.

“I told him he was the worst mayor that Surrey ever had. I told him that he was mean spirited. I told him he was a liar,” testified Johnstone.

She says she also called him evil and claims he called her a loud mouth and said she was no good for Surrey.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The outgoing mayor is being represented by high-profile lawyer Richard Peck.

Peck has been trying to poke holes in Johnstone’s testimony and paint her as someone who is mean-spirited, confrontational, and has a history of run-ins with McCallum.

McCallum gave an hour-long video statement to an RCMP officer after the confrontation.

The Crown has said it intends to present that in court as well.

McCallum’s call to 911 and details and video from his visit to Peace Arch Hospital are also expected to be presented.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro