Provincial government shakes up BC Housing board after external review

The B.C. government announced a significant shake-up of the board of commissioners for BC Housing Friday evening.

In a statement, the province said the board would be comprised of chair Allan Seckel and "recently appointed board members Jill Kot, Sheila Taylor, Mark Sieben and Russ Jones."

The changes are "effective immediately," the statement reads.

The province gave no explanation for the apparent dismissal of the board's other seven members, saying only:

"The board will continue overseeing governance of the organization and will ensure the implementation of best practices in view of the recently released external review conducted by Ernst and Young."

Released June 30, the review focused on BC Housing's "organizational capacity and financial systems," according to a previous statement from the B.C. government accompanying the report.

"The review was initiated by the B.C. government in 2021 to ensure that BC Housing can deliver its expanded budget and mandate in consideration of government’s historic $7-billion investment in affordable housing over 10 years and the rapid growth of the Crown corporation," the province's Friday statement reads.

The review made 26 findings and 44 recommendations for potential improvements to BC Housing's operations.

Many of the recommendations centred around better defining roles and expectations and improving oversight of BC-Housing-managed facilities.

When releasing the report last month, the government also announced the appointments of Seckel, Kot and Taylor, though it made no mention of Sieben and Jones.

Two other new board members – Clifford White of of Gitxaała Nation and Douglas White of Snuneymuxw First Nation – were announced at the time.

The province said Friday that the remaining board members announced in June – meaning White and White – would begin their appointments on July 18.