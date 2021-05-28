VICTORIA -- The province is providing another $10 million for sexual violence supports through the Ending Violence Assocation of B.C. as more survivors speak out about their experiences on social media.

The money will be used to help women with the aftermath of sexual assault, whether it's dealing with the legal system, psychological trauma, or even talking to their families about what happened. The additional $10 million comes after initial funding of $10 million for the programs provided last year was used up due to demand. The goal is to make sure people can access services in every part of the province.

Awareness about the issue is also heightened as many reveal they've been raped, groped, or had unwanted sexual advances. The outgoing executive director of the Ending Violence Association of B.C. said it's important to meet survivors where they are.

"I've been in this work for 40 years, I've never seen anything like what I've seen in the last 10. I think it's only getting stronger – and survivors voices are getting louder," said Tracy Porteous.

The money will be spent to link services to survivors and part of that, Porteous said, is meaking sure help is available in locations like Victoria, where the Survivor Stories Instagram account allows people to name their aggressors and share their experiences. The account has more than 27,000 followers.

Those behind the account remain anonymous, but in an email to CTV News they wrote, in part: "Spaces like ours should not need to exist; the system should adequately provide the services, support and justice to survivors. Many do not know where to turn, who to contact, how to report, where to go when they've been assaulted, or what services are available to them in the aftermath."

Porteous said many survivors find the court process daunting and simply want to believed.

"I can't tell you how much healing can be done through empathy," Porteous added.

The province's estimate of the violence suffered by women is stunning. At a news conference announcing the funding, the parliamentary secretary for gender equity, Grace Lore, siad the province estimates 1,000 physical or sexual assaults against women happen every week. Most sexual violence is directed at women. Indigenous women, women of colour, transgender people and those with disabilites are among the groups at highest risk.

Ninu Kang is the incoming executive director of the Ending Violence Association. She said, "Most survivors i've known needed and wanted emergency response, and counselling to assist them to deal with the complex confusing and frightening psychological aftermath."

Advocates agree the money will provide much needed services, yet they say much more needs to be done.

"Mental health supports that are accessible, responsive and diverse, greater access to third party reporting services, legal advisory services and advanced trauma-informed training for law-enforcement are just a few of the gaps we see in the current system," added Survivor Stories Project in their statement.

The funding announced Friday and last year will be provided over three years.