VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are recommending sexual assault charges against a man who allegedly grabbed a young woman from behind and groped her.

It happened in southeast Vancouver just before 9 p.m. on Monday when the woman was walking near Fraser Street and 63rd Avenue.

The Vancouver Police Department says the suspect approached her from behind and assaulted her.

When she screamed, he fled the scene. The woman then ran home and immediately contacted police.

Based on her description of the suspect, police were able to track him down in a nearby area.

The VPD says the man was arrested for sexual assault and taken into custody.