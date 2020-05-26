VANCOUVER -- A new grant program for establishing community-based sexual assault response services is coming to B.C., thanks to millions in funding from the province.

Ending Violence Association of BC will receive $10 million, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced Tuesday.

The grant program is expected to provide support and services to survivors by restoring and expanding emergency response services, like accompaniment to hospitals or police and emotional support.

"Sexual assault and other violent crimes can have devastating and long-lasting effects and the safety of women, children and all British Columbians is a priority for myself and this government," Farnworth said.

"I want to take a moment and acknowledge the current situation that we are facing not only in this province, but globally. There's no question that we're in challenging times right now and unfortunately, gender-based violence including assault is known to increase during these times."

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, sexual assault and domestic violence front-line workers have raised concerns about the spike in calls from people looking for support and information.

Farnworth said the province is working to get services to those who need them "in a timely way."

Tracy Porteous, executive director of Ending Violence Association of BC, said the funding is a "bold step towards breaking the silence on sexual violence."

Porteous said only an estimated five per cent of sexual assaults are reported to police.

"In its wake sexual violence leaves terror and humiliation and panic and nightmares and distrust and depress," she said.

"Survivors across our province deserve nothing less than to be provided with trained and sophisticated networks and services designed with their needs in mind."

Last month, Battered Women's Support Services, launched an online awareness campaign last month to increase support for those quarantined with an abusive partner. Around the same time, the province promised it was working with BC Housing and other organizations to find support for women and children fleeing violence.

"Violent and unstable homes are still an unacceptable reality for many people, and during times of crisis, levels of violence can increase," Dean said last month.

