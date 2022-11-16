Province responds to surge in B.C. pediatric hospital admissions

A new system has been activated in British Columbia in response to a surge in admissions at pediatric hospitals.

BC Children’s Hospital is leading a dedicated provincial pediatric table, health officials revealed Wednesday morning during an update on COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The province has a total of 21 pediatric intensive care beds, which are located at BC Children’s, Victoria General and University of Northern BC Hospitals. The latest provincial data shows pediatric ICUs are operating at over 76 per cent capacity, and neo-natal ICUs province wide are a 64 percent capacity.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that the numbers fluctuate daily due to the limited number of beds available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.