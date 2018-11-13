

CTV Vancouver





The province has committed to building 4,900 new affordable mixed-income rental homes across B.C.

Premier John Horgan announced the $1.9-billion investment over 10 years at a news conference in Vancouver Tuesday.

The housing is geared toward low- and middle-income earners, families and seniors located in 42 communities. Individual buildings will contain units aimed at a mix of income levels, the province said, and will include deeply subsidized rentals for those on fixed incomes.

"Years of inaction on the B.C. housing crisis left families struggling to get by and unable to get ahead," Horgan said. "These new, affordable rental homes are an important step toward addressing the housing crisis and giving families in every part of the province a break from skyrocketing housing costs."

This is a developing news story. Updates to come.

BC Premier ⁦@jjhorgan⁩ takes the podium, about to announce 4900 new affordable mixed-income rental homes. Details to come... pic.twitter.com/RwQRdXN8U0 — Jon Woodward (@ctv_jon) November 13, 2018

The community housing fund standards are apparently for households with:

20% low income

50% low to moderate income

30% middle income — Jon Woodward (@ctv_jon) November 13, 2018

Here are the list of homes in Vancouver - note the Kettle Society in this list... pic.twitter.com/nWQwywPfnN — Jon Woodward (@ctv_jon) November 13, 2018