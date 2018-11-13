Province promises 4,900 affordable rental homes across B.C.
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 10:29AM PST
The province has committed to building 4,900 new affordable mixed-income rental homes across B.C.
Premier John Horgan announced the $1.9-billion investment over 10 years at a news conference in Vancouver Tuesday.
The housing is geared toward low- and middle-income earners, families and seniors located in 42 communities. Individual buildings will contain units aimed at a mix of income levels, the province said, and will include deeply subsidized rentals for those on fixed incomes.
"Years of inaction on the B.C. housing crisis left families struggling to get by and unable to get ahead," Horgan said. "These new, affordable rental homes are an important step toward addressing the housing crisis and giving families in every part of the province a break from skyrocketing housing costs."
BC Premier @jjhorgan takes the podium, about to announce 4900 new affordable mixed-income rental homes. Details to come... pic.twitter.com/RwQRdXN8U0— Jon Woodward (@ctv_jon) November 13, 2018
The community housing fund standards are apparently for households with:— Jon Woodward (@ctv_jon) November 13, 2018
20% low income
50% low to moderate income
30% middle income
Here are the list of homes in Vancouver - note the Kettle Society in this list... pic.twitter.com/nWQwywPfnN— Jon Woodward (@ctv_jon) November 13, 2018
In total this is $492m in investment. 4900 homes. But the election promise of 114,000 is some way away!— Jon Woodward (@ctv_jon) November 13, 2018