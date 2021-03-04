VICTORIA -- The province is changing eligibility requirements and the deadline to apply for the struggling Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant, as critics say the funding is taking too long to reach those companies hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning $50 million from the more than $300 million set aside for the program had reached businesses. Businesses now have until Aug. 31, 2021, to apply. The original deadline was March 31, 2021.

Previously to apply, a company had to lose 70 per cent of its income in March or April of last year. The requirement has now dropped to 30 per cent any time after March 2020.

"We continue to listen to B.C. businesses about what they need to navigate through the second wave of this pandemic and position themselves for a strong recovery," said Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon in a statement.

Grants are available for employers who have fewer than 150 employees, and are based in British Columbia. They range from $10,000 to $30,000 with those in the tourism industry eligible for a top up of $5,000 to $15,000.

Money is also set aside to help small businesses come up with a recovery plan that’s aimed at helping them overcome challenges brought about by COVID-19. Roughly $31 million has been spent on the administrative work that the opposition characterized as "red tape."