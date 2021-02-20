VANCOUVER -- A few hundred people gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon for a protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

The event, billed as the "BC Grand Freedom Rally," was scheduled to include appearances from several nurses and a doctor, as well as former Vancouver Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly.

At previous events, Donnelly has railed against social distancing, masks and restrictions as "ineffective, unnecessary and harmful."

Another of the scheduled speakers was Kristen Nagle, the neonatal intensive care nurse from Ontario who was fired after attending an anti-lockdown rally in Washington, D.C. on the day of the Capitol riot.

Two other health-care workers from B.C. were also on the speakers list.

A poster for the rally promised "COVID & vaccine truths revealed by real medical experts," and signs on the steps of the art gallery on Saturday described PCR tests as fraudulent and COVID-19 cases as "fake." At least one sign called for the imprisonment of B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

A couple hundred people have gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery for another anti-mask rally. This time they say we will hear from a doctor and nurses. #COVID19 @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/Cpx5yrwb9n — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) February 20, 2021

Ahead of the rally, Vancouver police said officers would be present at the event and would "exercise their discretion in the enforcement of public health orders."

"They must weigh a citizen’s right to peacefully protest with the current potential harm of gatherings," Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email.

"Mass arrests are not possible or desirable," she said. "Ticketing and arrests could escalate an already passionate situation, and when there are larger groups of people, the risk of injury to both protesters and police officers rises."

Visintin added that participating in a protest "does not automatically guarantee anyone special privileges," and that people caught contravening B.C.'s public health orders could be ticketed.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel