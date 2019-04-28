

CTV News Vancouver





Animal rights activists “locked down” a hog farm in Abbotsford Sunday morning in response to a video allegedly depicting conditions at the facility.

The activists said in a news release that 65 people “peacefully entered” Excelsior Hog Farm this morning, while another 135 individuals gathered outside the property in support.

The demonstration comes days after the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video that it says depicts the treatment of pigs at the farm.

The clip, posted on YouTube on Tuesday, appears to show dead piglets left among living animals, as well as fully grown pigs with growths and lacerations.

Abbotsford police shut down roads in the area as the crowd gathered Sunday morning, and escorted dozens of people out of the farm early in the afternoon.

Abbotsford police Sgt. Judy Bird said the protesters are not under arrest, but there will be a criminal investigation of alleged mischief, break-and-enter and trespassing.

A group of about 60 protestors that were inside an Abbotsford hog farm have been escorted out by police on a promise to appear. One protester was arrested and taken away in an APD car. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/AOJMNz2X1R — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) April 28, 2019

Protesters wore matching black shirts reading “Meat the Victims” and carried signs and musical instruments with them.

Shortly before 11:30, supporters of the the farm gathered opposite the protesters, signing a large sign that read, “We heart our farm”.

While protestors continue to gather ... the farmer’s supporters move to an open field. They bring out a sign that says “we love our farms”. #bc #Abbotsford #MeattheVictim #ctvnews pic.twitter.com/HhjW7xVzW4 — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) April 28, 2019

A gentlemen walks to the entrance of the farm and puts a sign out for protestors to see. #meatthevictims #bc #Abbotsford #ctvnews pic.twitter.com/XYAoMvlUJK — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) April 28, 2019

Ray Binnendyk, one of the brothers who operates the farm, told the Canadian Press they are raising the animals to the best of their ability, they love what they do and they are saddened by being depicted as “bad people.”

The protesters said they are calling for an end to the animal agriculture industry entirely, and their message is “animals are here with us, not for us.”

“Today we are taking a stand to speak up for animals, and we are showing the public the victims of their food choices,” they said.

“We are demanding justice, respect and equality for all animals, and we will continue to do so until the message of animal liberation is heard loud and clear and the animal exploitation industry is permanently shut down.”

The group gathered here are calling this a peaceful protest. So far at least seven police vehicles here but no confrontation outside the farm.Activists still inside the barn. #Abbotsford #bc #ctvnews pic.twitter.com/H46NDNQIWG — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) April 28, 2019

With files from The Canadian Press