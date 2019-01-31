

CTV Vancouver





There was plenty of cheering at newly elected NDP MLA Sheila Malcolmson's victory party Wednesday night, but not everyone was in the mood to celebrate.

A protester rushed the stage in an apparent attempt to approach Premier John Horgan, who appeared with Malcolmson after the high-stakes Nanaimo byelection.

It's unclear what the protester wanted, but RCMP officers were called to the venue and eventually led the man out of the building in handcuffs.

Const. Gary O'Brien said the 27-year-old was held at the Nanaimo detachment until the premier left the event.

"He was somewhat agitated," O'Brien told CTV News. "Once he was calm and the premier had safely left the area, the decision was made to release him without charges."

His identity hasn't been confirmed, but the RCMP said he's not from Nanaimo.

Malcolmson beat her BC Liberal opponent by about 1,900 votes in the initial count, helping sustain the NDP's minority government.