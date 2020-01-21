VANCOUVER -- Amidst the media circus surrounding the extradition trial of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, one group of protesters stood out.

On Monday, reporters noticed a group of young people standing with hastily-made signs that read "Bring Michael home," "Trump stop bullying us" and "Free Ms. Meng – Equal Justice."

The protesters wouldn't tell reporters their names or what group they represented. But as first reported by Bob Mackin and theBreaker.news, one later told an independent filmmaker he'd been told he'd be paid $100 to be in a music video shoot.

The man refused to give his name or appear on camera, according to the filmmaker, Ina Mitchell (@inamitchellfilm). But in an audio recording she made, he can be heard saying that when he showed up at the courthouse and saw a lot of cameras, he assumed it was for the music video shoot he'd been told about.

"When there were all these cameras and stuff, for a long time I believed it was filming a scene where someone was coming out of a car and I was like OK, I'm genuinely OK to do this," he said.

"Then the reporters started showing up and I was like, I don't really feel great about this anymore."

The man said he decided to stick around and hold a sign in hopes of getting the payment he was promised. But when he started to ask about getting the $100, "there was a merry-go-round of non-answers."

When Mackin approached the protesters to ask who they were and why they were protesting, one immediately said "I'm leaving," and walked away, according to video of the encounter. When Mackin continued to press the group, asking what school they go to, one said "I don't think you're allowed to ask us personal questions like that."

Another said the group was at court to call for "equal justice," then admitted he didn't know the details of the case, or that it was about the United States attempting to extradite Meng to face fraud charges.

Happening now: students parroting the message of ex-Chrétien chief of staff Eddie Goldenberg await Meng Wanzhou’s arrival at the Law Courts. Are they paid to be here? #cdnpoli #bcpoli #humanrights pic.twitter.com/02HaTcJN1d — theBreaker.news (@theBreakerNews) January 20, 2020

When Mackin asked the protesters whether they were paid to come to court with their signs, they refused to answer.

The high-profile extradition case has increased tensions between the Canada and China. After Meng was detained at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 and then arrested at the request of the United States, China detained two Canadian citizens who had been living in China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Some Canadian commentators have called for Canada to release Meng in order to secure the release of Spavor and Kovrig.

But speaking to reporters in Winnipeg on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the Canadian government's priority is the well-being and release of the two Canadians detained by China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

"Our government has been clear that we are a rule of law country and that we honour our extradition treaty commitments. That is what we need to do and that is what we will do," she told reporters in Winnipeg.

With files from The Canadian Press.