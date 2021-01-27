Advertisement
Proof of residence to be required for vaccines in B.C. following queue jumping allegation
Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Halifax on Jan. 11, 2021. (Andrew Vaughan-Pool / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
British Columbia's Health Ministry says there will be measures in place to make sure people don't jump the queue for the COVID-19 vaccine when it begins immunizing the general public.
The ministry says in a statement that part of the process for Phase 3 and 4 of the plan will require evidence of age and residence in B.C.
It says no one in the general public will be able to pre-register for an appointment until their age category is eligible.
Rod and Ekaterina Baker, a Vancouver couple, drew public condemnation after allegedly flying to a remote Yukon community to get a dose of the vaccine before it was their turn.