British Columbia's Health Ministry says there will be measures in place to make sure people don't jump the queue for the COVID-19 vaccine when it begins immunizing the general public.

The ministry says in a statement that part of the process for Phase 3 and 4 of the plan will require evidence of age and residence in B.C.

It says no one in the general public will be able to pre-register for an appointment until their age category is eligible.

Rod and Ekaterina Baker, a Vancouver couple, drew public condemnation after allegedly flying to a remote Yukon community to get a dose of the vaccine before it was their turn.