'Prolonged rainfall event' continues on B.C.'s South Coast

Rain continued to drench B.C.'s South Coast Sunday, as special weather statements remained in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Anywhere from 20 mm to 70 mm of precipitation is expected, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"Steady rain continues today over the B.C. South Coast as the second Pacific system arrives," according to an update from the weather agency on what it describes as a "prolonged rainfall event."

Meteorologist Louis Kohanyi said the wet, windy weather will ease Sunday evening.

“The rain is going to end this evening as well as the winds will ease as the frontal system moves through the region.”

BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island due to the weather on what was expected to be a busy day for travellers.