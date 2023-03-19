'Prolific offender' arrested after fleeing allegedly stolen car in Abbotsford

A man described as a "prolific offender" was arrested early Sunday morning after he fled an allegedly stolen vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, according to police.

Authorities say they responded to a report of the car travelling west between McCallum and Clearbrook roads at 3:12 a.m. and deployed a spike belt.

"The stolen vehicle's tires deflated, leading the vehicle to come to a stop, after which the driver fled on foot. Due to the rapid response and assistance of the Integrated Police Dog Services, the fleeing driver was quickly taken into custody," a statement from the Abbotsford Police Department says, adding that a passenger remained on the scene.

Tyler Zackary Fust, 29, has been charged with =dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, and failing to comply with his probation conditions. Abbotsford police spokesperson Const. Art Stele said further charges are anticipated. The passenger of the vehicle was detained but not charged.

The car caught fire due to "the friction of the steel rims driving on the pavement," the statement noted, adding that firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

The highway was closed to westbound traffic for several hours.