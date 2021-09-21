Problem of mismatched names on B.C. vaccine cards fixed, health officials say
Complaints from vaccinated B.C. residents who discovered the name on their vaccine card doesn't match their government ID have been heard and addressed, health officials said Tuesday.
Beginning last week, British Columbians have had to use the cards to prove they've received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in order to do things like dine in at restaurants and go to the movies. As of Oct. 24, they will be required to be fully vaccinated.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said anyone whose name was mismatched on their vaccine card can now download a new one with the appropriate name through the government's website.
"We've worked over the last week to solve this. The B.C. vaccine card has been updated to ensure that the name that is displayed matches the name on your B.C. services card or combined drivers licence and B.C. services card," Dix said.
People whose B.C. services card also has the wrong name can get that updated online or by calling Health Insurance B.C. at 1-800-663-7100.
According to the province, 2,987,031 people have received a vaccine card since they became available less than two weeks ago.
"Almost three million people is a very impressive result and demonstrates, I think, the desire of British Columbians to ensure that everyone is safe in our province," Dix said.
