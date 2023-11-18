Pro-Palestinian protesters return to Vancouver Art Gallery demanding ceasefire

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon, persistent in their demands for a ceasefire.

The protest comes just 24 hours after the a similar rally Friday.

Protesters chanted “ceasefire now” and held signs that said “stop the massacre of Palestinian people.”

"People are obviously outraged," said Rafif Habob, of the group Palestinian Youth Movement.

"These images we're seeing before our eyes, I think people have the right to be angry and demand a ceasefire from our prime minister who's been very dismissive of our demands.”

It’s been more than one month since Hamas militants killed 1,200 people – mostly civilians – in a brutal surprise attack. Some of the victims were tortured before they were killed, and more than 200 people were taken hostage.

The governments of Canada and many other nations consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

Israel's invasion of Gaza after the attack has sparked further gruesome bloodshed, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting more than 11,000 Palestinians have since been killed. Though run by Hamas, the ministry has produced accurate casualty counts in previous conflicts and the UN and other international agencies consider its numbers reliable.

"There are governments around the world who have recalled their Israeli ambassadors, that have spoken out, that have condemned Israel for what they are doing,” said Janine Solamki, with a collation called Mobilization Against War and Occupation.

The rally also saw Jewish community members echoing calls for a ceasefire.

"Genocide is not a Jewish value," said Mia Amir, who attended Saturday's rally with her young child.

"And it is fundamentally vital that we explicitly as Jews, stand here today in solidarity with our Palestinian comrades and with all people around the world who are saying, 'Ceasefire now, end the occupation now.'"

The growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza was mentioned many times by speakers throughout the afternoon.

The rally comes the same week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was bombarded by protesters at a local restaurant in Vancouver.

One hundred VPD officers were deployed and two people were arrested after surrounding the Chinatown eatery.

Saturday’s protest appeared peaceful, attendees adamant that it’s through continuing to raise their voices that they believe peace in the Middle East will come.