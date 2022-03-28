Prime minister to visit B.C. First Nation amid investigation into potential burial sites at residential school

The prime minister will visit a B.C. First Nation amid an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.

Justin Trudeau will make a stop at the Williams Lake First Nation this week, the nation's chief and council announced Monday.

In a statement, the nation said the trip was "a long time in the making," but did not provide further details on the visit.

It comes two months after an announcement that an initial investigation of the site of St. Joseph's Mission Residential School uncovered 93 "reflections" observed through ground-penetrating radar.

These reflections may be of the remains of dozens of people, as the area examined contained 50 potential burials that are not associated with known graves.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.