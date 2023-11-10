Preparing for winter, TransLink testing new bus tires

Buses stuck on hills or sliding down them, SkyTrain doors frozen shut, and transit riders waiting hours to get home.

These are past problems TransLink hopes to avoid a repeat of this winter.

And part of how the company is preparing for the inevitable return of snow and ice is by testing out new tires on buses.

“Every winter brings a new set of challenges for the transit system,” said Coast Mountain Bus Company president Michael McDaniel

“Roughly one-third of our bus fleet, about 500 buses, will be equipped with these tires, expanding on a pilot we did last winter on Mount Seymour,” McDaniel said.

In that pilot project, the new tire outperformed the current bus tires for traction in snow.

“We want to test it across all different topographies, all different parts of the region. We also need to test it in not just snowy conditions but rainy conditions and dry conditions, for everything from breaking, stopping, wear, tear,” he said.

When freezing temperatures hit Metro Vancouver, TransLink said its response will include installing tire socks on buses on portions of routes with heavy snowfall and replacing larger buses with 40’ conventional buses on some routes as they are more agile in slippery areas.

Brass cutters will be used on some trolley buses to cut through ice on trolley wires.

And to keep SkyTrain moving, transit will use a de-icing train to keep the power rail free from ice buildup.

“We always monitor how well the system is standing up to freezing rain, low temperatures and snow conditions and so we focus our clearing efforts and deployment of clearing staff where we notice the system needs the most attention,” said Sany Zein, general manager of the BC Rapid Transit Company.

Staff will also be stationed on SkyTrain platforms to prevent ice build-up on the doors.

TransLink said every year they learn from the previous winter and try to make improvements and be better prepared for whatever Mother Nature may throw their way.