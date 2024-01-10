Preparations underway for cold front, possible snow in Metro Vancouver

After an unusually warm start to the winter, the cold is officially on its way.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an artic outflow warning for several parts of southern B.C., including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The City of Vancouver said it has activated its winter maintenance plan, which includes street brining, salting and plowing.

It says it will prioritize main roads and the most used bike routes.

Residents are encouraged to find alternatives to driving, but if they need to get behind the wheel, they’re asked to proceed with caution.

That means "giving extra time and travelling for the conditions," said Amy Sidwell, Vancouver's street operations manager.

She also encouraged drivers to look at traffic cameras online to get a sense of conditions.

The city says warming centres will be opened when the temperature reached -4 C or below.

TRANSIT PREPARATIONS

TransLink is also preparing for the winter conditions. The transit provider said it will be coordinating with municipalities on snow plowing on priority routes if they’re impacted, spreading anti-icing solution, and putting on tire socks when necessary.

The company said it will also be replacing some standard-sized buses with more agile 40-foot buses.

Commuters, like drivers, are asked to plan ahead.

"We really encourage customers to build extra time in their commute, sign up for transit alerts and check the routes before they head out the door,” said TransLink spokesperson Tina Lovegreen.

MESSAGE FOR EMPLOYERS

According to WorkSafeBC, between 2013 and 2023, there were 167 accepted claims for disability benefits for injuries related to cold stress.

“Cold stress, frostbite and hypothermia can set in very quickly,” said Suzana Prpic, senior manager of prevention field services.

She said employees should have a plan in place before the extreme weather hits, and be adaptable as conditions change.

"It's really important to stay in touch with your workers, adjust the plan, and if the work can’t be safely conducted, then consider deferring it to a warmer time."