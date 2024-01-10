Warning about -20 C wind chill values on B.C.'s South Coast this week

An incoming blast of Arctic air could pose a risk of frostbite and hypothermia on B.C.'s South Coast this week, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Forecasters expect the incoming Arctic intrusion – the region's first of 2024 – to bring gusting winds of up to 60 km/h that will generate wind chill values of -20 C beginning Thursday night.

"Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors. Any skin exposure will result in frostbite," reads an Arctic outflow warning issued Wednesday afternoon.

"If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover as much exposed skin as possible."

The warning applies to Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the wind chill values "may moderate" on Saturday afternoon, but that it's uncertain when conditions will ease.