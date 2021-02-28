VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials will outline the next steps in the province’s vaccine rollout plan on Monday.

The announcement will start at 10:30 a.m. and be made by Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead for B.C.’s immunization efforts.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will be livestreaming the announcement.

According to a news release issued Friday, the four-phase plan will see “approximately 7.4 million doses of vaccine administered to every British Columbian who is eligible to receive it between April and the end of September.”

As of Feb. 28, only 252,373 doses have been distributed in the province, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That represents around 3.5 per cent of the population, a number reached more slowly than initially expected due to vaccine supply issues.

CTV News has been tracking every dose of vaccine distributed in Canada. As of Feb. 28, a total of 2,441,870 doses had been administered nationwide.

More information about B.C.’s vaccine rollout so far can be found here.

